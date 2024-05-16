Iran's trade with neighbors exceeds $90 b: FM

Ebrahim Raisi's government attaches importance to the establishment of relations with neighbors, Amirabdollahian said on Thursday on the sidelines of the 35th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF).

Iran enjoys strong relations with all its northern, western, eastern and southern neighbors, he noted.

Neighbourhood policy has helped Iran to take important steps in the development of economy, science, technology, as well as scientific, cultural and tourism and academic cooperation, he added.

Given the high capacity in Iran in the field of industry and mining, the country has strong cooperation with neighboring countries, the Iranian foreign minister stated.

Civilization and Persian language issues are important in interaction with Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan, he said, adding that Iran has taken very effective measures in this regard and the recent visit of Raisi to Pakistan has been made within this framework.

Tehran International Book Fair is taking place from May 8 to 18 under the motto ‘Let’s Read, Create’.

In total, about 60 foreign publishers are taking part in the book fair, presenting around 50,000 books compared to 45,000 books last year.

7129**2050