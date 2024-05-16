Iraq's resistance strikes Haifa oil refinery

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of resistance groups opposed to the US and Israel, reported early on Thursday that it had targeted the Haifa oil refinery using a drone.

The drone strike came shortly after the group had reported another drone attack targeting a strategic site in the port of Eilat, in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance once again emphasized that it would continue attacks against Israeli targets.

The resistance alliance has been conducting many such attacks on the US and Israeli targets since the occupying regime launched the genocidal war in Gaza in early October.

