Greek police clash with pro-Palestine protesters in Athens

Scuffles broke out as the protesters, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine" marched toward the Zionist regime’s embassy in Athens on Wednesday evening, Al-Jazeera reported.

The police clashed with the demonstrators, fired tear gas and arrested three of them in order to disperse the crowd that was largely peaceful, the report said.

The new protest came just two days after the students from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens set up camps and rallied in front of the campus as part of the global campaign in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The students gathered overnight on Monday outside the entrance of the main building, where they unfurled a big banner reading "This genocide bears the stamp of the USA- EU-Israel, ""No to the involvement of Greece," and "Free Palestine."

They also chanted anti-war slogans and waved Palestinian flags while expressing solidarity with students in the United States and other European countries who have stood up against the ongoing genocide in Gaza and demand divestment in firms linked to the Zionist regime.

The Greek capital has witnessed several pro-Palestine protests since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza. Several of those protests ended with clashes between police and protesters.

