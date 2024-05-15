Zionist settlers attack another Gaza aid convoy

The Palestinian Samaa news agency cited a report published in the Hebrew-language newspaper Ha'aretz that settlers attacked two trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza near al-Quds.

The latest attack comes just two days after, Zionist settlers tore food packages and grain bags of a Gaza-bound international aid convoy and left them on the side of the road.

The images of Monday’s attack by settlers in the occupied West Bank was widely circulated on social media and met with global criticisms.

The Zionist settlers have repeatedly attacked the Jordanian aid convoys. Last week, two such incidents reported near the Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing in the occupied territories, prompting Jordan's foreign minister to issue a statement and denounce the attacks on his country's humanitarian aid destined for Gaza.

Ayman al-Safadi said the attacks are a heinous crime that the world must condemn and urged the Zionist regime to ensure the passage of aid convoys, guarantee their entry into Gaza, and halt the settlers' attacks on them.

4399