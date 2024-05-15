New Chinese ambassador presents copy of credentials to Iran FM

Cong Peiwu met with the top Iranian diplomat on Wednesday four days after he arrived in Tehran.

Amirabdollahian appreciated efforts by Cong Peiwu’s predecessor to progress Tehran-Beijing relations, expressing hope that the new ambassador will take the same path to help strengthen ties between the two countries.

Cong Peiwu said that Iran and China enjoy deep and long-running relations, adding that the Chinese government gives special importance to promoting all-out cooperation with Iran.

494