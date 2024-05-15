Afghanistan asks IRCS to help flood-hit country

Alishvandi stated on Wednesday that the recent flash floods in Afghanistan, particularly in Baghlan province, resulted in extensive home destruction and numerous fatalities, injuries, and missing persons.

Consequently, the acting General President of the Afghan Red Crescent, Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis, has formally requested the Iranian Red Crescent to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society is set to dispatch humanitarian relief packages containing biological, food, and sanitary items to assist the flood victims in Afghanistan. Additionally, if necessary, it will deploy medical and relief teams to the affected regions of Afghanistan, she further stated.

At least 300 people have been killed in flooding in 18 districts across at least three provinces in northern Afghanistan in the past few days.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme, hundreds more have been injured and it is believed that many people remain buried in the mud.

Most of the casualties were reported in Baghlan province, where heavy rains destroyed an estimated 3,000 houses, flooded farmland, washed away livestock, closed schools, and damaged health centers.

