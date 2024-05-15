Lawsuit filed against US over 2019 Khash-Zahedan bombing

The Judiciary held a press conference on Wednesday to explain the legal action taken by the families of the martyrs and victims of the February 3, 2019 bombing on the Khash–Zahedan road that killed at least 27 members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and wounded another 13.

The Pakistan-based so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hossein Sadegh-Zadeh, the lawyer of the families of the victims of the terrorist attack, stated, "This terrorist act was carried out by the proxy agents of the United States."

The lawyer said that a lawsuit is being pursued against the US government, leaders and senior officials in Iranian courts.

Early this year, the IRGC launched a missile strike against two major strongholds of Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan after the terrorist group claimed responsibility for an attack on a police headquarters in southeastern Iran that killed 11 police forces.

4354**2050