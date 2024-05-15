Hezbollah fires scores of missiles at Zionist regime's positions

Al-Manar television network reported on Wednesday that in support of the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza and in light of the Israeli aggression on the various South Lebanon villages, the Islamic Resistance continued striking the Zionist occupation sites near the Lebanon border.

In the statement, Hezbollah announced that the Islamic Resistance fighters attacked the command headquarters of Brigade 91 in Branit Barracks with heavy Burkan missiles, hitting it directly and destroying part of it.

Also, it added that Hezbollah forces targeted the headquarters of the Air Surveillance Unit at Meron Base with tens of Katyusha rockets, heavy missiles, and artillery shells, hitting its previous and newly acquired equipment, and disabling parts of it completely.

Hezbollah further noted that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the newly-established technical systems and espionage equipment at the Al-Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits, and destruction.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

3266**2050