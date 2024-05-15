May 15, 2024, 2:34 PM
News ID: 85478040
T T
2 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Culture Minister offers hosting 2nd SCO Film Festival in Tehran

May 15, 2024, 2:34 PM
News ID: 85478040
Culture Minister offers hosting 2nd SCO Film Festival in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili has proposed that the second Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Film Festival be held in Tehran.

Addressing the 21st meeting of the ministers of culture of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Wednesday, Esmaili said that the West attempts to deviate people from civilized culture and progress.

"We should try to accurately introduce the manifestations of high culture with the originality of the countries of the Middle East and the SCO members which has a long history," he added.

Common culture, traditions, and customs as unbreakable threads are the cause of unity between nations and can be the cause of closeness, he noted.

Iran, as a civilized country, is ready for cultural and artistic cooperation in the form of SCO, he stressed.

He also suggested the formation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Union.

9376**4354

2 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .