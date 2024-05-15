Iran-Russia cultures complementary to each other

During a visit to the 35th Tehran International Book Fair, IRNA correspondents interviewed three Russian writers and poets along with a representative of the Russian Book Union on Wednesday.

Alina Shcherbaneva, representative of the Russian Book Union, said that authors and publications in Russia are ready to cooperate with their peers in Iran and pursue the expansion of cultural collaborations.

Pavel Krusanov, a Russian writer, appreciated Iranian students’ interest in learning Russian culture and language, calling for the enhancement of cultural commonalities between the two nations.

Sergey Nosov, a Russian author, said that Ferdowsi and Khayyam are two well-known poets among Russian people, adding that translations of Khayyam’s masterpieces turned the Persian poet into an icon in Russian culture and literature.

Evgenii Kremchukov, a Russian poet, argued that cultural and historical commonalities between the two nations provide the best opportunity to enhance other fields of relationships.

The 35th Tehran International Book Fair is being held from May 8 to 18 at the Grand Mosalla mosque of Tehran and virtually on www.ketab.ir.

