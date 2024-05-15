Ex-Israeli war minister: Netanyahu destroyed int’l support for Israel

According to Al Jazeera, Lieberman said the war council is “misleading us and the government has no plans for anything.”

Everything Netanyahu’s cabinet does is for its political survival, and the negligence of this cabinet has created a big gap in Israeli society, he added.

Liberman ridiculed Netanyahu’s poor management of the war, saying that the Hamas movement and Yahya Sinwar, its leader, are managing the war from the tunnels better than Netanyahu.

“We should not put our soldiers in danger, but we should install a missile system that can target any point in eight minutes,” he stated.

After more than seven months since the start of the war in Gaza, the Zionist regime has not yet been able to achieve its goals in the Gaza Strip despite receiving endless aid from the US and Western countries.

