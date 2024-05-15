May 15, 2024, 1:29 PM
‘Vietnam keen on expansion of ties with Iran’

Tehran, IRNA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has welcomed the further expansion of relations between Iran and Vietnam.

Iran’s police chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan held talks with Phm Minh Chính on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Vietnamese premier welcomed the further expansion of ties, especially in the areas of economic, trade, education, and delegation exchanges in the field of law enforcement between Iran and Vietnam.

He highlighted the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of science and technology, defense, and military, and voiced his country’s readiness in exchanging know-how and transferring technology between the two countries.

The official lauded the two countries' cooperation in multilateral levels and common stances in international organizations.

