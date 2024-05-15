Turkish official terms TIBF as dynamic

Turkiye pavilion was prepared with the cooperation and participation of the Turkish culture and libraries office, Yarar told IRNA.

He described Jalal al-Din Muhammad Rumi as one of the most important figures of mysticism and Sufism.

Masnavi can be considered as his most important legacy, he added.

We published Masnavi in ​​Konya based on the oldest existing text, he noted.

During the 750th anniversary of Rumi in 2013, the Masnavi prepared by the Konya Culture and Tourism Administration was showcased in the exhibition.

Once again, we presented Masnavi to book lovers in 2014, he said adding that the book was written in 1208 AD and is being kept in the Rumi Museum.

Meanwhile, an expert in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey said that a collection of historical books especially in the field of Turkish, Roman, and Shia history were presented in this exhibition.

The Tehran International Book Fair kicked off on May 8 and will run for 10 days.

9376**9417