Venezuelan publisher hails quantity of books offered at TIBF

In an interview with the IRNA published on Wednesday, Espinoza said that it is the second time that Venezuela has taken part in the TIBF.

Comparing the TIBF with other major book fairs, he termed the TIBF as very interesting.

He hailed the quantity of books showcased in the cultural event, which is underway until May 18.

Iran and Venezuela continue to cooperate in the sphere of book, music, and theater, he stated.

By all accounts, some 115,000 new titles are published simultaneously with the book fair every year, he said.

Monte Ávila Editores is the largest and most important publishing house in Venezuela.

Yemen is the special guest of honor at this year’s Tehran International Book Fair.

The Tehran International Book Fair is taking place from May 8 to 18 under the motto ‘Let’s Read, Create’.

In total, about 60 foreign publishers are taking part in the book fair, presenting around 50,000 books compared to 45,000 books last year.

