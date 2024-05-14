Iran’s Foreign Ministry holds meeting with institutions related to Hajj

According to IRNA, the meeting was held with the participation of Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran’s Foreign Minister; Seyyed Abdul Fattah Nawab, Head of a Delegation from the Supreme Leader and Seyyed Abbas Hosseini, Head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization as well as senior officials of other relevant institutions.

The coordination and implementation of this year's Hajj were discussed and opinions were exchanged, with the participants emphasizing the need for continuous cooperation among related institutions.

The head of the delegation from the Supreme Leader also gave the necessary recommendations in this meeting, whereas, the head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization explained the measures taken for Iranians’ spiritual journey to Mecca and Medina.

Amirabdollahian also presented a report on the efforts and measures taken by his ministry and expressed readiness for necessary assistance to the institutions dealing with pilgrimages.

4399