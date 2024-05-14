May 15, 2024, 12:22 AM
Grossi: Ties with Iran can enter new phase

London, IRNA -The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency while referring to his recent trip to Iran and talks with the senior Iranian officials stated that Tehran has shown a desire for serious negotiations with the IAEA and the relations between the two sides can enter a new phase.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Grossi said, "I see in them (Iran) an understanding that it is better to engage a little than to continue down a completely different path, which could lead to further escalation."

He said that Tehran is willing to talk about "concrete" issues.

The IAEA Director General also stated that Iran and the United States continue to keep a "bilateral channel" open for negotiations.

In another part of this interview, Iran has not changed the scale or speed of its nuclear activities since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

There is no evidence to show that Iran has moved towards a weapons program or is moving or planning such a move, he added.

