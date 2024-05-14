President Raisi terms Shahnameh symbol of Iranian's freedom, wisdom

During the commemoration ceremony of Hakim Abul-Qasem Ferdowsi in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province, Iran on Tuesday, President Raisi's message, read by Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, stated that Shahnameh of Ferdowsi is a symbol of freedom, justice, fair standing and wisdom along with friendships of Iranians.

He added that those who have always stood on the righteous path and defended their land have purposed to target the heart of evil by believing in the true promise of God.

The president emphasized that the civilization and culture of Islamic Iran is a great truth at the heart of a brilliant Islamic civilization, which kept the essence of thought alive in the divine nature of man during the dark ages of the West.

The Persian language, as the second language of the Islamic world along with the divine word, has always been the language of knowledge, infallibility, and devotion to the holy prophet’s household, he added.

He further noted that in the history of the Persian language and on the path of the development of a brilliant Iranian-Islamic civilization, a name is shining and that is undoubtedly the name of the great Ferdowsi who was not just a poet, but should be considered as an Iranian figure with the two wings of love for Iran and obedience to the holy prophet’s household.

3266**2050