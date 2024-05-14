A look into Abu Ghraib tortures 20 years after release of photos

20 years ago today the American senators said that in a meeting behind the closed doors, they had been shown the photos of tortures by the American forces in an Iraqi prison.

The senators said they had been shown some 1800 photos each one for a few seconds and could not believe that such amount of torture had been perpetrated by the Americans.

They believed that the tortures defamed the US that they said were known for being liberal, law-abiding and friendly.

A day earlier Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his X account that the US and Zionist human rights are two sides of the same coin, the Zionist regime violates human rights at a jail in the Negev desert and the US committed crimes at Guantanamo and Abu Ghraib prisons.

He made the remarks in reference to US prisoner abuses at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in southeastern Cuba and at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.

