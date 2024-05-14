Iranian FM advisor urges Europe to halt Zionist war machine

Italian Foreign Ministry's special representative for Yemen and Afghanistan Gianfranco Petruzzella, who traveled to Iran, met and held talks with Khaji in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Yemen, ceasefire talks, and the situation in the Red Sea.

They emphasized the need to reduce tensions in the region and continue the process of political settlement in Yemen.

Khaji strongly condemned the Israeli regime's crimes in the killing of Gazans, stating that such atrocities have increased tension in the region and overshadowed its developments.

He also emphasized that establishing an immediate and permanent ceasefire in occupied Palestine could lead to de-escalation and reduce the crisis in the region.

Petruzzella, for his part, emphasized the importance of de-escalation and considered Iran's role in establishing peace and stability in the region as very important.

3266**2050