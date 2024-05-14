May 14, 2024, 6:31 PM
News ID: 85477155
T T
1 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iranian FM advisor urges Europe to halt Zionist war machine

May 14, 2024, 6:31 PM
News ID: 85477155
Iranian FM advisor urges Europe to halt Zionist war machine

 Tehran, IRNA - Iranian foreign minister's senior advisor for special political affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji has said that the Zionist regime's crimes have led to increased tension in the region, calling on European countries to try to stop the Zionist regime's war machine.

Italian Foreign Ministry's special representative for Yemen and Afghanistan Gianfranco Petruzzella, who traveled to Iran, met and held talks with Khaji in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Yemen, ceasefire talks, and the situation in the Red Sea.

They emphasized the need to reduce tensions in the region and continue the process of political settlement in Yemen.

Khaji strongly condemned the Israeli regime's crimes in the killing of Gazans, stating that such atrocities have increased tension in the region and overshadowed its developments.

He also emphasized that establishing an immediate and permanent ceasefire in occupied Palestine could lead to de-escalation and reduce the crisis in the region.

Petruzzella, for his part, emphasized the importance of de-escalation and considered Iran's role in establishing peace and stability in the region as very important.

3266**2050

1 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .