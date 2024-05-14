76th anniv. of Nakba Day repeated history, different outcomes

Nakba Day is considered the anniversary of the establishment of the occupying apartheid regime in the Palestinian land.

May 14, 1948, marks the onset of the calamitous occupation of Palestinian territories and the violation of human rights of the oppressed nation of Palestine.

Today, despite the various incidents and the considerable losses suffered by the Palestinians during the ongoing events, the Zionist regime's cabinet and its supporters will not be able to achieve results such as those in the wake of the 1948 disaster.

The situation of the popularity of Palestine and the Arab nationalism has undergone some fundamental changes at both the popular and official levels in a way that it prevents the owners of the projects of the occupation regime from action and progress at any levels.

In addition, there are strong divisions within the Zionist regime itself to the extent that the Zionists have not been able to hide or control it despite the war and the unity of various fronts of resistance against the fake regime.

The growing solidarity has been formed against the atrocities committed by the child-killing Zionist regime among pro-Palestine countries and groups.

The ongoing incidents in Palestine, particularly aggression against various regions in Gaza, the developments in the Arab world, and the international developments, indicate that the scenario in 1948 would not be repeated.

Although Palestinians have heavily suffered, the nation is about to restore their right to possess their land.

