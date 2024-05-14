Iran, Vietnam sign police cooperation agreement

General Tô Lâm stressed the need for further development of bilateral and multilateral relations, especially in the field of comprehensive police cooperation.

He said the friendly and respectful relations between the two countries are a foundation to expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He lauded Iran’s progress in the fields of defense, military, science, and industry, as well as resistance, stability, and self-reliance despite the cruel sanctions.

Strengthening law enforcement cooperation, such as the exchange of information and experiences in the field of fighting organized crime, terrorism, cybercrime, drug production and trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, arms and ammunition smuggling, forgery of documents, and illegal immigration are among the articles of the MoU.

During this trip, General Radan is to visit the National Training Center on Terrorism Prevention, the National Center for Population Database, and the Department of Cyber ​​Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention.

