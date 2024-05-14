Iran urges UN to facilitate repatriation of Afghan refugees

Kazemi Qomi made the remarks in a meeting with Roza Isakovna Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, in Kabul on Tuesday.

The Iranian envoy wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) that in a meeting with Ms. Rosa Otunbayeva, while announcing readiness for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to flood victims, the need for active participation of international organizations to assist the people of Afghanistan was emphasized.

The two sides also reviewed the current issues in Afghanistan and their impact on the region, especially the economic, security, and cultural consequences of the migration waves, he wrote, adding that he emphasized the United Nations should play a more active role in addressing the root causes of migration and facilitate the process of refugees returning to their country.

Pointing to the destructive role of the US in the region and its illegal influence on the UN, he highlighted the role of the organization in helping establish sustainable peace and security in Afghanistan.

4208**9417