May 14, 2024, 1:13 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85476723
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran chargé d'affaires in UK ends mission

May 14, 2024, 1:13 PM
News ID: 85476723
Iran chargé d'affaires in UK ends mission

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s chargé d'affaires in the UK, Mehdi Hosseini Matin, has released a farewell message as he ends diplomatic mission.

On his page on the X, Hosseini Matin thanked all Iranians who supported him during his tenure in London.

Hosseini Matin was appointed as Iran’s chargé d'affaires in the UK in February 2021.

1483**9417

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .