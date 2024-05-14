Iran chargé d'affaires in UK ends mission

On his page on the X, Hosseini Matin thanked all Iranians who supported him during his tenure in London.
Hosseini Matin was appointed as Iran’s chargé d'affaires in the UK in February 2021.
1483**9417
