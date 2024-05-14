The October War and its impact on Israel’s economy

In a report on the economic situation of the Zionist regime after the start of the Gaza war, the Alaraby Al-Jadeed news website said that severe inflation and a decrease in the standard of living in the occupied Palestinian territories had affected the lives of Israeli settlers in the occupied territories, and launching of the devastating war against Gaza and the operation of the Palestinian resistance has severely exacerbated the regime’s economic situation.

Early this month, Zionist economists estimated that the war in the first quarter of this year cost $220 million a day for the cabinet of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At the same time, the Central Bank of Israel expects that the growth of the gross domestic product of this regime will decrease to one percent by the end of 2024, which is 3% less than in 2023.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also said that its estimates indicate a 1.6% economic growth in 2024 and this figure has decreased by 3.1% compared to the previous forecasts.

The IMF on April 17 predicted that the economic growth of the Zionist regime in 2024, compared to last January’s prediction, would decrease by half, and the reason for this is the continuation of the war against Gaza and the battles in the north of occupied Palestine with the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Increase in tax burden

According to the Ministry of Finance of the Zionist regime, next year the consumption tax, i.e. the value-added tax, is to be increased from 1% to 18% in order to deal with the increase in the budget deficit caused by the war against the Gaza Strip.

This is the tenth time since 2002 that this tax has been increased.

According to one of the documents of the Ministry of Finance of the Israeli regime, which was reported by the Calcalist website, this increase will increase the tax income of the Zionist regime’s cabinet by 7.2 billion Israeli Shekel.

