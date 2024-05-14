Iran FM, India ports minister hold talks in Tehran

Amirabdollahian emphasized that Iran views its relationship with India as strategic, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The Islamic Republic is prepared to enhance both bilateral and multilateral cooperation with India within the framework of the BRICS (the bloc of emerging economies) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Amirabdollahian described New Delhi as a reliable partner for Tehran. The agreements related to equipping and launching terminals at the Shahid Beheshti port in Iran’s strategic Chabahar region, as well as the expansion of relations in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), present significant opportunities for trade exchanges between Tehran and New Delhi.

For his part, the Indian side expressed satisfaction over signing a long-term document on cooperation between his country and Iran, describing the signing ceremony day as a historic and important day in the two countries’ ties and the regional bonds as well.

Elaborating on the agreement, he said it is part of India’s trade programs and is a substitute corridor for trade between India, Iran, Afghanistan and the Central Asian states.

The Indian minister visited Tehran to attend the signing ceremony on the long-term document on trade cooperation between his country and Iran.

The contract for equipping and operating Shahid Beheshti Chabahar port terminals was signed by IPGL India on Monday evening (May 13, 2024) in the presence of Sonowal and Mehrdad Bazarpash, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran.

