Ex-US military intel officer says he quit over Gaza war

Mann, who served in the US Army for 13 years, in a letter posted on his LinkedIn social network said the reason behind his November resignation was the support of US President Biden for the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza, according to IRNA citing the Middle East Eye website.

He explained to his colleagues at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) that his resignation was in fact due to “moral injury” stemming from US support for Israel’s war in Gaza and the harm caused to Palestinians.

The Biden administration's unacceptable support for Israel has caused the killing and starvation of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians in Gaza and I could not play a small role in this crime, Mann said.

Mann would be the first known DIA official to quit over US support to Israel. A US airman fatally set himself on fire in February outside Israel’s embassy in Washington and other military personnel had protested.

Mann said he kept quiet about his motives for resigning for months out of fear, Mann wrote in a letter shared with colleagues last month and published on his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Two US government officials, including one working in the State Department bureau that oversees arms transfers, were also publicly resigned in protest. Josh Paul, who served as the director of congressional and public affairs for the department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, cited the administration’s “blind support for one side” as being among his reasons for leaving.

4399