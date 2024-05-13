May 14, 2024, 1:30 AM
Ideals of late Imam Khomeini need to be kept alive: Amirabdollahian

Tehran, IRNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister says the demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic needs to be used to re-explain the pure Islamic and revolutionary thoughts of the late leader considering the recent developments in Gaza and the region.

According to IRNA, Hossein Amirabdollahian while meeting on Monday evening with Mohammad Ali Ansari, Secretary of the Central Staff of the 35th Anniversary of Imam Khomeini's demise and commemoration pointed to the necessity to keep alive the memory and lofty ideals of the great leader.

Amirabdollahian further emphasized the importance of the close cooperation and coordination of the special committee formed at the Foreign Ministry with the body tasked with commemoration program.

The 14th day of Khordad in the Iranian calendar that falls this year on June 3 marks the anniversary of the demise of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini.

The demise of the great Iranian leader is annually commemorated not only in Iran but also in various parts of the world by freedom seekers.

