India adheres to commitments to develop Chabahar port: Envoy

Before long, a new chapter of cooperation between New Delhi and Tehran will open to deploy advanced equipment in the port of Chabahar and increase the transportation of commodities, Rudra Gaurav Shresth said on Monday while visiting Port of Shahid Beheshti in the southeastern city of Chabahar.

India is committed to increasing capacity, efficiency, and development of equipment in the Iranian port, he noted.

Officials have developed port terminals, equipment, and facilities of Shahid Beheshti Port, which are effective in exporting and importing goods, he further noted.

In the mid-January, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that he and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have had discussions over “strategic connections”, including the development of Iran’s Chabahar Port and the significance of the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

