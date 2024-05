Three people, including Abed Haghdaadi, Habib Nozohouri, and Zahra Inche-Dargahi, were candidates for the post, but Haghdaadi and Nozohouri withdrew their bids.

Finally, out of a total of 66 votes, Inche-Dargahi received 60 votes at a meeting of the Electoral Assembly of the Gymnastics Federation on Monday.

