US, Zionist human rights two sides of same coin: Iran FM spox.

The spokesman wrote on his page on the X (formerly Twitter) that the results of the investigation conducted by CNN show that the Zionist regime’s military forces are subjecting Palestinian prisoners to torture and abuse in a secret detention center in the Negev in occupied Palestine.

He continued that the American and Zionist human rights are two sides of the same coin, one in the Negev, and the other in Guantanamo and Abu Ghraib.

According to a report by CNN, which cited anonymous Israeli whistleblowers who worked at the Sde Teiman detention facility in the Negev desert, Zionist military forces and authorities have been committing numerous human rights violations against Palestinian inmates, including psychical and psychological torture, the suppression of rights, and medical malpractice such as amputations for injuries caused by constant zip-tying of wrists.

The US military had also carried out abuses at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in southeastern Cuba and at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.

