‘US students marking biggest campus protests since 1960s’

Public opinion in the world has shifted in reaction to the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime over the past seven months, with US students staging the biggest campus protests since the 1960s.

Since the war began in Gaza last October, more than 35,000 Palestinians—mostly children and women—have lost their lives.

In response, there have been mass protests and rallies in countries worldwide, from Europe and the United States to East Asia, some of which have been unprecedented.

The developments in the West in recent weeks have received unbelievable media feedback, prompting a new wave of support for Gaza from around the world.

This time, surprisingly at universities, students protested against the continued aggression of the Zionist regime and the inaction of the US administration as the most important supporter of the regime.

The new form, which kicked off in the American educational centers, attracted more public and media attention than other protests, making Tel Aviv more isolated than before.

The crackdown measures adopted by the police toward protesting students in the United States and European cities revealed Western countries’ double standards on terms such as human rights and genocide.

The POLITICO Magazine, in its report entitled “What’s Really Happening on College Campuses, According to Student Journalists”, referred to the developments in Gaza, arguing, “We’re in the midst of the most widespread campus unrest since the 1960s, sparked by the war between Israel and Hamas.”

The magazine said over the last two weeks, campus protests have escalated, with pro-Palestinian tent encampments set up in public spaces, triggering counterprotests and, on more than 30 campuses, clashes with police.

“Over the past few months, many more students have gotten involved in campus activism than in years past,” it quoted Neil Mehta from Brown University as saying.

“Most of the protests on campus, not only now but for several months, have been pro-Palestinian,” Manasa Gudavalli, from New York University, noted.

“While there have been large pro-Palestinian protests on campus in the past, the last two encampment demonstrations and a recent strike held in Washington Square Park have been the largest so far, indicating growing support on campus for Palestinians and divestment from companies with ties to Israel,” Gudavalli added.

