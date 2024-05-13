May 13, 2024, 5:57 AM
Iran partakes in 3rd Int'l Short Films Festival in Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA- The third Lebanese International Short Film Festival kicks off in the city of Tripoli with the participation 24 countries, including Iran.

”Tiro Arts Association” and "Istanbouli Theater” in Lebanon are the organizers of the festival, according to IRNA citing Lebanese media.

Tripoli will host the screening of 64 films from 25 countries including Iran that are taking part this year.

Continuing to hold festivals and film screenings and free educational workshops is a very important opportunity for the people to get to know different cultures of the world, Kassem Istanbouli, actor, director and founder of the National Theater of Lebanon said at the opening of the event.

Tripoli has now turned into a capital of cinema, theater and art in Lebanon and the Arab world, he said.

