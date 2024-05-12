500 medical staff killed since October 7: Gaza Health Ministry

138 nurses are among those who were killed in Israeli bombing and shelling campaign over the past seven months, the ministry said according to the Palestinian Sama news agency.

The ministry called on the international community to support medical teams and health centers working to save lives in the Gaza Strip.

219 days have passed since the Zionist regime's war against the defenseless people of Gaza, and the number of Palestinian martyrs has exceeded 35,000.

In a statement, the Gaza Health Ministry also reported that the Israeli army has committed eight crimes in the matter of the past 24 hours, leaving 63 more people dead and 114 others wounded.

The ministry has put the number of injured since October 7 to at 78,755 while thousands more remain unaccounted for.

4399

