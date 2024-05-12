87,000 Iranians to perform Hajj this year; 1st caravan departs

According to IRNA, Mehrdad Bazrpash, Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, Head of the Civil Aviation Organization and all those involved in the Hajj operation were present during the ceremony.

Mohammadi Bakhsh told the gathering that the air transport industry staffs across the country have been working day and night for months to ensure that flights are fully safe and secure for pilgrims during their spiritual journey.

He pointed to the dispatch of 87,000 pilgrims to Mecca from 21 airports in the country and said that the arrangements have been made and with detailed planning for this year’s Hajj.

The Head of the Civil Aviation Organization appreciated the efforts of the airport authorities, police, passport offices, and the aviation protection corps, customs security officials and the Islamic Republic of Iran and Meraj airlines

We consider it a duty and obligation to provide honest and better services to the Hajj pilgrims, he said.

