Al-Qassam conducts attacks on Zionist forces, military positions in Jabalia

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters hit a house in eastern Jabalia refugee camp, using TBG rockets. It said that a group of Israeli soldiers hiding in the house were killed and injured, without specifying.

According to Al-Qassam, its fighters also hit ten Israeli tanks, nine of them Mekavas, using drones and anti-tank rockets. They also hit an Israeli armoured vehicle with rockets.

The resistance fighters launched rocket attacks on Zionist settlements in Ashkelon and Sderot as well.

Fighters from al-Qassam Brigades and other Palestinian resistance groups have been fighting Israeli soldiers in different parts of Gaza to defend the civilian population against the regime’s intense attacks that have left more than 35,000 people dead since early October.

4194