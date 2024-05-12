President Raisi orders establishment of 'Organization of Defensive Innovation, Research'

The Iranian parliament (Majlis) passed a law to establish the "Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research," also known by the Persian acronym "Sepand" on April 22 and then was approved by the Guardian Council approved the law on May 1, 2024.

The organization will be affiliated with the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics. Its purpose is to continue the work of martyred scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and develop the best technologies for defense and security.

The organization will prioritize innovation and support development, with a focus on managing and accessing modern technologies that can prevent technological surprises from enemies. Additionally, the organization will focus on designing, manufacturing, producing, supplying, and supporting new defense products.

"Sepand" is an independent legal entity and a government institution governed by Article 7 within the notification statute of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

3266**2050