Iran's power generation capacity exceeds 93 GW

Hadi Modaghegh, head of the Office of Macro Planning of the TPPH, said on Sunday that the connection of the second gas unit of the Torbat-e Heydarieh power plant in northeastern Iran to the national grid has taken the country's total power generation capacity to more than 93 GW.

He noted that 82% of Iran's power generation capacity is from thermal power plants, including gas, steam, and combined cycle units.

Since President Ebrahim Raisi took office in 2021, more than 9,147 megawatts of thermal power generation capacity has been added to the national grid, the official said.

This has been achieved through the synchronization of 47 new power generation units with a total capacity of 6,767 MW, as well as resolving issues at steam power plants and increasing the actual output of existing gas power plants by 2,000 MW and 380 MW from small-scale units.

Currently, 629 thermal power generation units across 145 power plants in the country are responsible for providing 94% of the electricity required by consumers nationwide, Modaghegh said.

