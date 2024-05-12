Iran voices readiness to assist flood-hit Afghan people

In a Farsi post on his X account on Sunday, Kazemi Qomi expressed his sympathy for the people of Afghanistan over the deadly flood that has taken the lives of many people.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to send relief teams, medical aid, and other necessary humanitarian items to the affected regions through the Red Crescent and Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation at the request of Afghanistan's officials as soon as possible.

Referring to the experience of the earthquake in Zendeh Jan, Herat Province, where the crucial hours for saving lives were spent in making decisions and negotiating, he emphasized the importance of clarifying the unbalanced and uncertain procedures governing humanitarian aid acceptance.

Based on reports, more than 300 people have been killed after devastating floods and torrents of water swept through Afghanistan’s cities and villages, while dozens were missing and many houses were destroyed.

3266**2050