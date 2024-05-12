May 12, 2024, 2:53 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85474429
T T
2 Persons

Tags

'Combating terrorism in region requires cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan'

May 12, 2024, 2:53 PM
News ID: 85474429
'Combating terrorism in region requires cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan'

Tehran, IRNA — Fighting terrorism in the region requires cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, says the head of Jamat e Islami Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman delivered a speech in the city of Quetta on Sunday, lamenting the role of the US in promoting the phenomenon of terrorism in the region.

The politician called for close cooperation between Tehran, Islamabad, and Kabul against the common threat of terrorism.

Strengthening communication with regional friends and being alert to the movements of enemies is Pakistan's main responsibility, he added.

The spread of terrorism in Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the growing differences with neighbors, makes Americans happy, he said.

Pakistan must manage this situation with wisdom and vigilance, he further noted.

7129**9417

2 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .