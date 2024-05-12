'Combating terrorism in region requires cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan'

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman delivered a speech in the city of Quetta on Sunday, lamenting the role of the US in promoting the phenomenon of terrorism in the region.

The politician called for close cooperation between Tehran, Islamabad, and Kabul against the common threat of terrorism.

Strengthening communication with regional friends and being alert to the movements of enemies is Pakistan's main responsibility, he added.

The spread of terrorism in Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the growing differences with neighbors, makes Americans happy, he said.

Pakistan must manage this situation with wisdom and vigilance, he further noted.

