Iran’s renewable capacity at 1.186 GW in April

According to the figures released by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization – an affiliate to the Energy Ministry -- solar power plants had the lion –share in the total renewable capacity during the aforementioned period.

The solar power plants accounted for 58% of renewable electricity production and were followed by wind farms that represented 31% of the total capacity.

Small hydropower plants and biomass plants stood next, as they accounted for 9% and 1% of the total renewable capacity respectively in April.

The current Iranian government is working on plans to increase the country’s renewable capacity and aims to reach a target of 10,000 MW.

