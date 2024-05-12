Zionist security official resigns over dispute with Netanyahu

According to Kan 11, Yoram Hamo, an official in the Israeli National Security Council has resigned.

Hamo, who was in charge of the strategic policy department of the council, was considered one of the most important decision-makers in planning the future of Gaza after the war.

The defeat of the Zionist regime in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and its inability to achieve its goals of releasing the Zionist captives and destroying Hamas, as well as the current attack on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, have intensified the tensions among Tel Aviv authorities.

