Palestinian thinker: Resistance will defeat Israeli regime

During a meeting titled ‘Palestine, Resistance, and Media’ in Tehran, Mounir Shafiq emphasized that we are now at the heart of the conflict, with new events and issues unfolding constantly, requiring fresh interpretations.

Today, we witness the Resistance is standing up to the Zionist regime and have emerged victorious in all confrontations over the past seven months, he said, adding that the Zionist regime’s attempts to escalate the conflict at Rafah are evident.

Shafiq further noted that the Palestinians’ combat power will lead to the regime’s defeat against the Resistance, adding that Lebonan's Hezbollah, Syria, and Yemen have provided assistance to Palestinians in their confrontation with the Israeli regime.

Since the war began in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 35,000 Palestinians—mostly children and women—have lost their lives.

