UNRWA warns against food shortage in southern Gaza

If food aid is not received by Sunday (today), there will be no humanitarian aid left to distribute in this area, and the risk of starvation and famine will seriously threaten the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, UNRWA said.

Meanwhile, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca P. Albanese said that there is no safe place in Gaza.

Israel violates international law and enjoys immunity provided by major powers, she added.

Despite international opposition, the war cabinet of the Israeli regime approved a ground offensive on the city of Rafah located in the southern Gaza Strip on May 6, 2024.

Last Tuesday, the Zionist army seized control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt; then, this area, which used to be a relatively safe place for millions of refugees, is now under heavy airstrikes and artillery shells.

