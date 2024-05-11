Anti-Zionist regime protests turn violent in Tel Aviv again

The police charged baton, fired tear gas and used water cannons to suppress the protesters who were chanting slogans against Netanyahu and his cabinet, Israeli media reported.

There were clashes between the police and protesters at several locations, according to IRNA citing the Palestinian Sama news agency.

Haaretz newspaper wrote that the police attacked the demonstrators in Tel Aviv, who demanded an immediate exchange of prisoners with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, and attempted to suppress and disperse them.

Hundreds of protesters moved toward the city's central highway to block it, leading to clashes and the arrest of several activists, according to Haaretz.

The wife of one of the Israeli captive in Gaza is reportedly among those detained on Saturday night for voicing their anger at the regime and its handling of the war on Gaza.

Earlier, the families of the Zionist captives issued yet another statement in Tel Aviv, accusing Netanyahu and his cabinet of a complete failure.

If we want to save the captives, we must first save Israel (regime) from the hands of Netanyahu by overthrowing his cabinet, the families of the captives said, adding that they will continue their demonstrations until the release of their prisoners in Gaza, and asked all Israelis to join them in their protests.

The Zionist media reported that thousands of people also gathered in front of Netanyahu's house in the city of Caesarea, between the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

