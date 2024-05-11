Barzani's Iran visit will help improve Tehran-Erbil ties: KRG envoy

Nazem Dabbagh, speaking to IRNA's foreign policy reporter, discussed the achievements of Barzani's visit to Tehran last week, where he met with senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Dabbagh said that Barzani's trip aimed not only to resolve some of the existing issues between Tehran and Erbil, but also to strengthen their bilateral relations.

"One of the most important achievements of this visit was the meeting that Mr. Barzani had with Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, which was a friendly and cordial meeting," he added.

During the meeting, Dabbagh said, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that many of the Iraqi Kurdish leaders had lived in Iran at some point in the past.

The official further noted that the Iraqi Kurdistan region has significant economic potential and called for joint efforts to increase trade exchanges between the two sides.

Additionally, Dabbagh pointed out that Barzani had stressed during a recent press conference that authorities in Erbil were committed to a security agreement between Iran and Iraq.

"Mr. Barzani stressed that no group from any point in the territory of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has the right to take any action against the national interests and security of Iran and neighboring countries, and vice versa, Iran should not take any action against the interests and security of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," he cited the Kurdish leader as saying in that press conference.

4353**2050