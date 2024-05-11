Iranian, Russian research centers discuss nuclear advancements

As part of the International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology in Isfahan, a specialized panel was held on Saturday.

During this panel, several researchers and scientists from the Kurchatov Institute presented their latest research achievements across various fields of new science and technology.

These fields include nanotechnology at the fundamental level, fourth-generation synchrotrons, X-ray technology, and the federal program for neutron research development.

During the meeting, new avenues for bilateral cooperation were also discussed.

The Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute (NSTRI) in Iran was established to meet the country’s demand for the development of nuclear science and technologies.

