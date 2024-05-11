Thousands of Moroccans hold pro-Palestine rally

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the protesters condemned crimes committed by the regime, urging the Moroccan government to cut ties and cooperation with the Israeli regime and close its communications office in Rabat.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators also held another rally in front of the African country’s parliament three days ago, opposing the normalization of ties between the government in Rabat and the Israeli occupiers.

Despite international opposition, the war cabinet of the Israeli regime approved a ground offensive on the city of Rafah located in the southern Gaza Strip on May 6, 2024.

Last Tuesday, the Zionist army seized control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt; then, this area, which used to be a relatively safe place for millions of refugees, is now under heavy airstrikes and artillery shells.

According to Palestinian health officials, at least 34,943 people have been killed and 78,572 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

