May 11, 2024, 1:35 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85473230
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Thousands of Moroccans hold pro-Palestine rally

May 11, 2024, 1:35 PM
News ID: 85473230
Thousands of Moroccans hold pro-Palestine rally

Tehran, IRNA – Thousands of Moroccan people poured onto the streets in the capital Rabat to show support for the oppressed Palestinian people and condemn the war-mongering Israeli regime.

Download 8 MB

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the protesters condemned crimes committed by the regime, urging the Moroccan government to cut ties and cooperation with the Israeli regime and close its communications office in Rabat.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators also held another rally in front of the African country’s parliament three days ago, opposing the normalization of ties between the government in Rabat and the Israeli occupiers.

Despite international opposition, the war cabinet of the Israeli regime approved a ground offensive on the city of Rafah located in the southern Gaza Strip on May 6, 2024.

Last Tuesday, the Zionist army seized control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt; then, this area, which used to be a relatively safe place for millions of refugees, is now under heavy airstrikes and artillery shells.

According to Palestinian health officials, at least 34,943 people have been killed and 78,572 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

4208**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .