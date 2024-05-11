Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi resistance in war conditions with Zionist regime

Al-Khazali made the comments on Saturday two days after the Israeli regime fired missiles from the occupied Golan Heights toward the outskirts of the capital Damascus that targeted the media office of Al-Nujaba.

Syria’s defense ministry confirmed the attack which it said targeted a building in Damascus’ countryside. The ministry also said defense forces had shot down the Israeli missiles.

The regime conducted the strike amid Al-Nujaba’s attacks against Israeli positions in response to the regime’s war on Gaza where nearly 35,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since early October.

Al-Khazali told Iraq’s Al-Ahed TV that the Israeli regime’s attack is not new and Iraqi resistance groups are in war conditions.

He also said that the Iraqi government will continue to support the Palestinian cause, but it does not need to take a military stance as the country’s resistance groups fulfill the role on behalf of the government.

Earlier, Al-Nujaba movement confirmed the attack on its media office in Syria and promised retaliation by launching missiles and drones deep inside occupied territories.

