World should know Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful: Bolivia envoy

Iran’s nuclear achievements in the areas of radiopharmaceuticals and treatment for incurable diseases like various types of cancers reveal such a truth, the ambassador told IRNA in an interview.

Speaking to IRNA’s correspondent on the sidelines of the first International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technology (ICNST) held in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on May 6, Ramos said it was held while the Islamic Republic is under pressure from Western states.

Despite Iran’s faithfulness to the 2015 nuclear deal, the United States did unilaterally exit the agreement three years later and imposed unfair and broad sanctions on the Islamic Republic, she added.

She underlined that those sanctions had the opposite effect as they failed to stop the Islamic Republic’s progress.

About the La Paz-Tehran ties, she said the two countries have put cooperation in the peaceful nuclear issue and nanotechnology on the agenda.

Bolivia respects the peaceful nature of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and believes that Iran has the right to represent modern achievements.

Panels of experts started their meetings in Isfahan ahead of the 30th edition of the National Nuclear Conference and the First International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technology (ICNST) on May 6 for three days. Around 100 people, half of them from other countries, gave lectures in person and online on the latest scientific achievements.

A day after the opening ceremony of the nuclear conferences, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi attended the event, met with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, and answered reporters’ questions by participating in a briefing.

