Iran slams Canada for blacklisting IRGC

On Wednesday, May 8, the Canadian House of Commons voted in favor of this decision.

In response to the decision, Kanaani criticized the Canadian parliamentarians on Saturday by saying that they have been following the wrong path over the past decade under the influence of the Zionist regime and certain outcast groups.

Kanaani emphasized that the IRGC, like other Iranian armed forces, plays a crucial role in protecting national security, defending borders, and countering terrorism, adding that the IRGC’s actions contribute to lasting security and stability in the region, as outlined in the Iranian Constitution.

Furthermore, Kanaani asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond appropriately and reciprocally to acts that violate international law and harm the Iranian nation and government.

